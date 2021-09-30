Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.