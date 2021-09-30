Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,214 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

