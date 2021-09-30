Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 550 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $159.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

