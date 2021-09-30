Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,694 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

