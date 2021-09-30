Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $14.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,361.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,192. The company has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,504.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,342.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

