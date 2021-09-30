Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Declines By 85.6%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

