Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Expands By 775.9%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 775.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Feihe stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.
China Feihe Company Profile
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.