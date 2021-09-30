Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Expands By 775.9%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 775.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Feihe stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

