Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Expands By 1,084.8%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 1,084.8% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

IMPUY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 203,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,619. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.5082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Impala Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

