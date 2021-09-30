Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 85.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 4,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

