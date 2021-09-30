Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 89.1%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,481. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.