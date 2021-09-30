Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Drops By 80.0%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

