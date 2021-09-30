Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 1,288.2%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sands China alerts:

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 57,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,204. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.