Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 79.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOBKY stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,315. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

