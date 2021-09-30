Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 15,400.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 15,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 90,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,956. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

