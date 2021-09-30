Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Declines By 91.1%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,942,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,392,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,748. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

