Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 81.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

BND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

