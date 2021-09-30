Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

