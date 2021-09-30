Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
