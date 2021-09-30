SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.79

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.79 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 50.65 ($0.66). SIG shares last traded at GBX 48.34 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,509,148 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get SIG alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £570.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.78.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.