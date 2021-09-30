Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.44% from the stock’s current price.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at C$946,485.07. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750 in the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

