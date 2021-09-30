SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.33 Million

Brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $119.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.04 million to $127.10 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $488.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $499.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. 27,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

