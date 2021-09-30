SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $345.41 million and $24.96 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

