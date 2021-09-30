Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 147,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Shares of SWKS opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

