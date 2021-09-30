Smart Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 1,005,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,623. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

