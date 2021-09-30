Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 63.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000.

IEF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 263,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,391. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

