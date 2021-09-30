Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.