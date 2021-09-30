smARTOFGIVING Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $33,337.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00139026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.06 or 0.99661933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.06920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00764599 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

