Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

