Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Critical Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.07 $4.16 million $0.17 28.59 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.36% -0.31% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 98.56%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -4.36, suggesting that its share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

