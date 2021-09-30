Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.