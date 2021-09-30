SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

