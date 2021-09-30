SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.46.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$36.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.