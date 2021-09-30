Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

