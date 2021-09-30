Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $8.76. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 40,265,431 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.