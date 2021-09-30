Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

