Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $132.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

