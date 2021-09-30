South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

