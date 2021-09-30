Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SMBC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.