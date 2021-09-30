S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.10.

SPGI opened at $426.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.