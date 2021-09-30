SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 25,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

