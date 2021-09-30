SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 67,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

