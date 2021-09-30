SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 238,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,838,702 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $66.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $739,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

