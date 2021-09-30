SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

