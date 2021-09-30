SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

