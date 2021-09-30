SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

