Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 617,650 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,804,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

