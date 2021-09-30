Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NYSE:CXM opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

