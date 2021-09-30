Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.86

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQSP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

