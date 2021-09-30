SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

