SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.38%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

