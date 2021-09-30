Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stable Road Acquisition were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

